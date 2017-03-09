SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding

Nipomo park projects got a boost from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday at the end of an acrimonious meeting marked by accusations of lying and shouts of “shame on you” between Supervisors Lynn Compton and Adam Hill. The board then voted 3-2 to approve a motion brought by Compton that directs county staff to work with community representatives to identify potential projects and priorities for South County parks.
San Luis Obispo County

Local

Celebrate Los Osos installs two new benches in town

The Los Osos community-based organization Celebrate Los Osos obtained a San Luis Obispo County grant for two concrete and wood benches. One is installed in the Mid-Town Restoration Site and the other, which is dedicated to the late journalist Bill Morem, is located at the Pasadena Drive public beach access in Baywood Park.

Local

Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO

The 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Fashion Show kicked off with its trademark style and flair Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. Local personalities strutted their stuff on the catwalk, performed dance routines and sang musical numbers for an adoring crowd. The yearly event benefits the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.

Local

Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back

The Charles Paddock Zoo’s 1,700-pound bronze tiger is back after a thorough cleaning and refurbishing. The sculpture was hoisted into place at the Atascadero zoo on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Genesis Bronze in Paso Robles revamped the statue, which has had a home at the zoo for 25 years.

