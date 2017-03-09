SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding

Nipomo park projects got a boost from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday at the end of an acrimonious meeting marked by accusations of lying and shouts of “shame on you” between Supervisors Lynn Compton and Adam Hill. The board then voted 3-2 to approve a motion brought by Compton that directs county staff to work with community representatives to identify potential projects and priorities for South County parks.