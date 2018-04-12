All Cal Poly frats voluntarily placed on probation after blackface scandal

Cal Poly fraternities have voluntarily put themselves on probation and suspended some activities indefinitely in the wake of massive outrage over several racist photos of Lambda Chi Alpha members wearing blackface and throwing gang signs while dressed as gangsters.

"We want to acknowledge our role in contributing to an environment that perpetuates racism, and are making a commitment from this day forward to hold our community more responsible and hold them accountable to the values we strive to live by," read a statement released Thursday by the Interfraternity Council, which governs Cal Poly's fraternities.

SHARE COPY LINK Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online. Kaytlyn Leslie

Under the terms of the probation, chapters will be permitted to host chapter meetings, recruitment events, signature philanthropies and events, community service and education programming, and will be required to attend any and all IFC and campus education programming at the discretion of the board.

IFC chapters will also not hold booths at this weekend's Open House event, when thousands of prospective students, family and community members are expected to be on campus.

A photograph posted to Facebook on Saturday shows two brothers from Cal Poly's Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, one of whom is in blackface. Facebook Monique Chenault-Hakker

According to a news release, the IFC Executive Board will release a plan of action on April 20 for it will move forward.

The Lambda Chi Alpha national headquarters already placed the local chapter on interim suspension and is convening an alumni control board to review its members and determine discipline after the incident.

Officers for the local chapter have all resigned their offices, and two members — including the student pictured in blackface — have resigned their membership.

The photos outraged many members of the campus community, including those in Greek life.

"I am part of a Greek organization, and I'm ashamed to say that right now," a female student said during an emergency town hall Monday. "Even though my Greek organization is a cultural one, this is for all of us to learn.

"To the white people here who actually care about us, stand behind us and don't be cowards anymore."