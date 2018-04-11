Cal Poly frat faces membership review as officers resign after blackface, gangster photos

The Cal Poly chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha, which came under fire this week after racially insensitive photos emerged of its members in blackface and throwing gang signs while dressed as gangster stereotypes, will form an "alumni control board" to conduct a membership review and discipline members.

Chapter officers for the fraternity have also resigned their positions, while two additional members have resigned their membership, according to a news release Wednesday.

According to the release, the alumni control board will have "the absolute authority to act in its discretion on behalf of the chapter," including carrying out duties or functions normally undertaken by the chapter and its officers, and has the power to establish guidelines for its own operations.

The board will also conduct a membership review and discipline members for offenses and impose penalties, which could include expulsion, suspension or probation.

After the membership review, remaining members will be required to attend educational sessions regarding diversity and inclusion, bystander intervention, cross-cultural training and sign a behavior contract.

The Lambda Chi Alpha national board of directors at the same time voted to continue the chapter suspension while the membership review is ongoing. Any additional violation of university or Lambda Chi Alpha policies would result in disciplinary action, including closing the chapter for a period of no less than five years.

The fraternity has been placed on temporary suspension by the national headquarters, Cal Poly and the Interfraternity Council, which governs Cal Poly Greek fraternities.

The photos, which appeared to stem from a weekend party, prompted quick outrage among the Cal Poly community, with hundreds gathering to speak out against the incident at an emergency town hall Monday.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong sent a note to the university community Monday afternoon regarding the incident, calling the pictures "painful and embarrassing."

"What we do know is the pictures from the event have caused pain to many members of our community," he wrote. "For those who have been hurt and offended, please know that I stand with you."

Armstrong said in a tweet Wednesday that the university is "putting together additional programs, to discuss campus climate honestly and openly, and to talk about how to move forward."

Soon after the photos emerged, a group of people allegedly threw beer and balloons filled with water and paint at the fraternity house, prompting the chapter to hire private security.