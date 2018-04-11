Cal Poly frat house vandalized after blackface, gangster photos

The Lambda Chi Alpha house in San Luis Obispo was vandalized on Monday after a photo of a member in blackface surfaced, leading the fraternity to hire a private security guard.

Police were called to the the fraternity's Foothill Boulevard house at least twice on Monday night, according to Sgt. John Villanti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a large crowd outside the house at about 7:21 p.m. According to Mustang News, protesters marched to the house after an Interfraternity Council meeting and called for members to come outside and talk to them about the photos.

Social media posts that surfaced on Sunday show fraternity members at an April 7 brotherhood event. One member is shown with his neck and face painted completely black and others are shown wearing stereotypical gangster clothing.

Police returned to the Lambda Chi Alpha house about 11:49 p.m., responding to a complaint that four individuals — three men and one woman — threw beer and balloons filled with water and paint at the house, Villanti said.

Officers were unable to apprehend the suspects, but the incident remains under investigation, he said. Police continue to search for witnesses to the vandalism.

On Tuesday night, a security guard hired by the fraternity was seen outside the house, according to Mustang News.

Cal Poly placed Lambda Chi Alpha on interim suspension on Monday, and the fraternity chapter's national headquarters did the same.

Hundred of students also packed an emergency town hall meeting on Monday night to discuss the photos, with many calling for a change in campus culture.

Several Lambda Chi Alpha officers and members resigned on Wednesday, and an alumni control board plans to review the organization's membership.