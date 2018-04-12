Live updates: Cal Poly president tries to address student anger at forum over frat's blackface photos

»» LIVE UPDATES ON TWITTER: Follow Tribune Reporter Lucas Clark @LucasClark_SLO for the latest photos and video from tonight's forum at Cal Poly.
Update, 7:25 p.m.
Students are continuing to ask questions of Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey.
"I care about our students, I care about diversity," Armstrong tells the crowd.
Update, 7:18 p.m.
Here's more videos from tonight's forum at Cal Poly.
Update, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, in response to racially insensitive photos of a fraternity that emerged on social media, says "I really can't believe that this happened. I am very troubled on several levels that the young men chose to do these things, cultural misappropriation, racial slurs."
Original Story
Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong is hosting an open forum Thursday night at Sidney Harman Hall inside the Performing Arts Center to address the fallout from racially insensitive photos that emerged after a recent Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity party.
Armstrong said earlier Thursday that he felt the photos were "repulsive" and atrocious," but cautioned that the university "has a process" and must protect free speech.
Armstrong told The Tribune on Thursday that though the university is conducting a review of the students involved, because of free speech rights, the student picture in blackface would likely not face expulsion.
"That's very, very likely protected by free speech, and freedom of expression," he said. "If a student walks around on campus with their face painted black, they can do that.
"Based on the facts we have now, what we know now, we would not expel that student," he said.
All of the officers from the Lambda Chi Alpha chapter at Cal Poly resigned their posts, and two other members left the fraternity altogether after photos surfaced on social media of members in blackface and throwing gang signs while dressed as gangster stereotypes.
The national fraternity announced Wednesday that it will form an "alumni control board" to conduct a membership review and discipline members.
According to a news release, the alumni control board will have "the absolute authority to act in its discretion on behalf of the chapter," including carrying out duties or functions normally undertaken by the chapter and its officers, and has the power to establish guidelines for its own operations.
Hundreds of Cal Poly students jammed into a classroom Monday night to speak out in an emergency town hall meeting, and the majority of students who spoke up demanded action.
