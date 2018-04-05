Milo Yiannopoulos is returning to Cal Poly for another College Republicans event

A Cal Poly spokesman confirmed in an email late Wednesday night that alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos will return to the university later this month, once again at the invitation of the Cal Poly College Republicans.

"This event is being presented by the club, not by the university," spokesman Matt Lazier wrote.

The event is scheduled for April 26. The College Republicans previously floated the idea of Yiannopoulos replacing Bill Whittle as their choice to speak on a panel discussing fake news, after Whittle pulled out of the event. That suggestion was declined.

When he last came to Cal Poly, Yiannopoulos was a rising star on the right; he was technology editor for Breitbart, with a lucrative book deal and a college campus tour generating fresh controversies.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK At its height, about 150 people came to protest the Milo Yiannopoulos' show at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. They carried signs proclaiming “No Trump, No Milo,” and “Good Night, Alt-Right.” Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

While his appearance at Cal Poly was uneventful, unlike the violent protests that led to his UC Berkeley speech being canceled, Cal Poly and the California State University system spent more than $55,000 to provide security for the event: 109 police officers, including SWAT members.

"University officials are discussing measures that will be taken in order to maintain a safe and secure campus environment while allowing the club to proceed with its event," Lazier wrote.

In the nearly year and a half since his last visit, Yiannopoulos resigned from his Breitbart position after his remarks defending pedophilia surfaced; his book deal was also canceled.

In October 2017, Buzzfeed published a lengthy article tying Yiannopoulos and his former boss, ex-Breitbart head and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, to the burgeoning online white supremacist and neo-Nazi movement.

The story included video of Yiannopoulos singing "America the Beautiful" at a karaoke bar, with white supremacist leader Richard Spencer and others in the crowd delivering the Nazi salute.

However, Yiannopoulos continues to tour college campuses — he is scheduled to speak at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge on April 11.

Lazier defended the university's decision to allow the invitation of Yiannopoulos, who has used previous speaking engagements to decry feminism and abortion and to harass transgender college students.

"Censoring language and viewpoints violates First Amendment rights and does not represent what Cal Poly stands for as a university," Lazier wrote.

Yiannopoulos is bringing conservative YouTube show Austen Fletcher with him, as well as "possibly other participants," according to Lazier.

The Tribune has reached out to the Cal Poly College Republicans and Yiannopoulos for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.