Bill for Milo’s Cal Poly security keeps rising: SLO covered $9,000 in police costs

The San Luis Obispo Police Department absorbed more than $9,000 in costs to provide security resources for the Milo Yiannopoulos talk last month at Cal Poly.
The department provided 20 personnel as part of the security detail for the Jan. 31 event and absorbed $9,391 in resource costs, said Capt. Chris Staley, bringing the total bill to $65,791.
Cal Poly and the Cal State University system spent $55,400 to provide security for the event.
The university lined up 109 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies to secure the event. University officials said a heightened police presence was necessary given past incidents of violence, arrests and injuries at other campuses where the right-wing provocateur spoke on his “Dangerous Faggot” tour.
Yiannopoulos, who’s known for his caustic comments about liberals, feminists, Muslims, overweight people, and others, recently resigned from his position as an editor at Breitbart after a video from a 2015 interview resurfaced in which he condoned pedophilia.
Although Yiannopoulos publicly apologized last week, he also called the viral video post a “cynical media witch hunt” to destroy his career. He announced his intention to start an independent media company and to embark on a new campus speaking tour.
