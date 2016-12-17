San Luis Coastal school district gives superintendent $950,000 home loan

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night Pause

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake?

0:34 Halloween "witches" paddle through Morro Bay harbor

2:06 Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach hosts drive-thru nativity

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?