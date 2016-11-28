PG&E agrees to pay $85 million to cities, SLO County for Diablo Canyon closure

PG&E has agreed to pay $85 million to seven local cities, San Luis Coastal Unified School District and San Luis Obispo County to support those agencies after Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s proposed closure in 2025.
The money would go toward an essential services mitigation fund that would offset the potential negative impacts to services provided to the community by the San Luis Coastal school district and the county, according to a news release. The second part would create an economic development fund encouraging economic development through incentives and loans for businesses once the plant closes, according to the release.
“We appreciate this opportunity to partner with our county, cities and other stakeholders on this important agreement, which will greatly assist in the planning and preparation for a future without Diablo Canyon in operation. This is an important issue for all of us, and PG&E will continue to strongly advocate for supporting our community as the joint proposal moves through the state’s review process,” PG&E President Geisha Williams said in the release.
PG&E has also promised to continue to fund off-site community and local emergency planning efforts until all spent fuel is in dry cask storage and the two nuclear reactors are fully decommissioned. This could cost between $37.5 million and $62.5 million over the course of 15 to 25 years, according to a county news release.
The settlement comes after protests from local representatives that the utility company was not adequately considering the closure’s potential $1 billion impact on San Luis Obispo County’s economy.
In June, when it announced its plans to shutter California’s only remaining nuclear power plant, PG&E proposed paying a cumulative $49.5 million to San Luis Obispo County to make up for losses in property taxes, as well as allocating $350 million to an employee retention and retraining program that would aid Diablo Canyon workers through the closure and decommissioning.
Many worried that the loss of Diablo Canyon would have a much larger impact on the local economy than $49.5 million (in 2014, PG&E estimated the plant contributed about $1 billion to the economy annually).
After the announcement, the county and San Luis Coastal applied to be intervenors in the state legal proceedings to consider PG&E’s application, followed soon after by a coalition of six of the seven cities in San Luis Obispo County — all but Grover Beach.
Now those agencies are likely to get a much bigger payout, pending reviews of their portions of the joint agreement during public meetings in December. All parties need to officially approve the agreement and submit it to the California Public Utilities Commission as a modification to PG&E’s original joint proposal.
The county Board of Supervisors will receive an update on the settlement agreement Dec. 6.
The largest portion of the agreement will go to a $75 million Essential Services Mitigation Fund. This will be distributed to the county in nine equal annual installments through 2025 and the county will redistribute the funds to local agencies whose budgets are impacted by the decrease in unitary tax funding from the power plant, according to a news release.
San Luis Coastal Unified School District will receive the bulk of this funding.
It is scheduled to receive $36 million to be paid out over nine years, according to a district news release. Included in that amount is $10 million dedicated to an educational foundation, the district can use similar to how colleges and universities use returns on endowment investments to help support student programs.
The basic aid district receives $8 million a year in taxes from PG&E, which has helped it pay teachers more, maintain smaller classes and offer more elective courses and special programs. Following the closure announcement, San Luis Coastal district Superintendent Eric Prater warned that the loss in funding could mean the district would move to being state-funded (a move that could result in budget losses of up to $11 million a year for the school district); staff reductions and layoffs; program closures; and even schools shutting down.
“By establishing certainty about what the school district will receive over the next nine years, the agreement gives us needed breathing room for making what will still be a very difficult transition when Diablo finally closes in 2025,” Superintendent Eric Prater said in the release. “Now, with this baseline of certainty, San Luis Coastal can develop a thoughtful, long-term transition plan. Further, the establishment of an educational foundation will provide a modest but steady source of funding to help support student programs for years to come.”
An additional $10 million from PG&E will be used to spur economic development in the county after the plant shutters.
Each member of the coalition of cities will receive a portion of $5.76 million, the county will receive $3.84 million, and the remaining $400,000 will be allocated for regional economic development activities, according to the new release. The county will share a portion of the $3.84 million with Grover Beach, which means that all cities in the county will receive benefits from this settlement.
“In reaching this agreement, PG&E has recognized the need to help our region navigate an uncertain economic future,” the mayors for the coalition of six cities said in a joint statement Monday afternoon. “We are pleased with this phase of the process. The transition to a post-Diablo era will be challenging, but the Economic Development Fund will help facilitate the planning and action required to support the future economic vitality of our communities.”
The funds could be used to encourage local companies to expand or recruit businesses to locate in San Luis Obispo County, helping to at least partially fill the anticipated hole in the economy once the power plant closes. Officials are especially concerned because of the plant’s head-of-household jobs; in 2014, the plant paid about 1,500 employees on average an annual salary of $157,000.
The idea to contribute economic development funds isn’t without precedence.
Windham County, Vermont — where the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant closed in 2014 — received $10 million from utility company Entergy Corp. for incentives and loans to businesses looking to expand or to settle in the region, plus grants to nonprofits for job training and marketing assistance to small businesses. The plan hasn’t been without its drawbacks: Some have criticized how the funds are being distributed, claiming too much has gone toward grants, as opposed to revolving loans that would eventually be repaid, allowing the program to continue after Entergy’s financial support ends.
Vermont Yankee was the first — and possibly only — time a closure agreement for a nuclear power plant included substantial funds earmarked specifically for economic recovery.
The Vermont Yankee plan does differ from PG&E’s latest proposal. In the Vermont Yankee plan, the money was given to the state of Vermont, to be allocated from there.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
