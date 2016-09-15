Six local cities protest proposed Diablo Canyon closure plan

In an effort to ensure that its voice will be heard, a coalition of six local cities has formed in the joint filing of a protest to the proposal for the planned Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant shutdown.
The cities of San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and Pismo Beach have filed a joint request that seeks to ensure the California Public Utilities Commission will hear its concerns in regards to key impacts related to the closure.
Those include the effects of the plant’s decommissioning on the local economy, environment and emergency preparedness and response in communities countywide.
The city of Grover Beach opted not to participate in the joint filing.
“Today’s filing marks an important action for our communities, as we have a long-term, vested interest in the safety of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, as well as future uses of land and other resources, such as desalinated water,” the mayors said. “We must have a voice in the process to ensure that these issues, along with the short- and long-term economic impacts, are addressed in a fair and equitable way. These are critical issues for our communities now and for many years to come. The Coalition of Cities looks forward to working collectively and closely with PG&E to best represent the interests of our communities.”
In June, Pacific Gas & Electric announced that it would not seek to renew its license for the plant, instead choosing to set forth its map for a complete closure by 2025.
The plant has an estimated $1 billion annual impact on the local economy, generating head of household jobs, property and sales taxes and infrastructure, including a desalination plant.
The planned closure is contingent upon the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission.
The CPUC is scheduled to consider PG&E’s application to shut down the plant this fall, and a final decision is expected by June of 2017.
The coalition doesn’t oppose the closure, but it noted in a statement released to the media Thursday afternoon that “PG&E did not address how the closure would impact the cities around the facility.”
“This collective action is particularly important given that spent nuclear waste will be in our backyards for the foreseeable future,” said San Luis Obispo City Manager Katie Lichtig. “I have high hopes that PG&E wants to help our communities prosper and thrive after the closure, just as they have done since the decision to place Diablo Canyon Power Plant in its current location many decades ago – and just as our communities have supported PG&E’s success.”
Pismo Beach Mayor Shelly Higginbotham noted that the cities involved in the protest want to be involved in the decision-making process for the closure, something she said they didn’t have much opportunity to do before PG&E submitted its proposal.
“I think the proposal and steps were done in a bit of a vacuum, without understanding the long-term impacts on the community,” she said Thursday. “We’d like to have a seat at the table to talk and to look for ways to buffer some of those long-term effects.”
Higginbotham’s primary concerns for Pismo Beach were how the closure would impact residents who are also employed by PG&E — “will they stay, will they leave?” — and loss of occupancy tax revenues at the city’s hotels from PG&E employees staying in the area during planned reactor outages.
She also noted the city’s reliance on the company’s emergency operations services: Pismo Beach is the only city in the “protective area zone” in case of a major issue at the plant, and because of that, the city receives additional emergency training opportunities.
“We want to make sure we are able to continue to offer those same services we have come to rely on,” she said.
Arroyo Grande Interim City Manager Bob McFall said Arroyo Grande was involved in the protest filing because of similar worries.
“There’s clearly going to be a number of economic impacts,” he said. “And we wanted to speak as one voice, as a group, because while the impacts for some cities will be more or less significant, we all have common concerns.”
Similar to Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande representatives were worried about the impacts to PG&E residents living in the city, notably how to ensure there are jobs available to those people once the plant shuts down. McFall also noted the city was interested in being involved in the proceedings to explore how some of the plant’s facilities could be reused, notably whether a desalination plant could eventually be feasible.
“We do not know the vitality of that, but we would like to at least have the conversation,” he said Thursday.
What is the difference between intervening and protesting?
Comments