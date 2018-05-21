Burglar hits 7 houses in SLO in just one night, police say

San Luis Obispo police are asking for help finding a person or multiple people who burglarized several homes over one night in a neighborhood near Cal Poly.
Seven residential burglaries were reported overnight from Saturday into Sunday, according to Capt. Chris Staley, a spokesman for the Police Department. The homes affected were on Foothill Boulevard, California Boulevard and Hathway Avenue, he said.
The burglar entered the homes through unlocked doors and took mostly laptops, Staley said.
He added that, at this time, police believe all the burglaries were the work of one person based on the proximity of all the affected houses.
The department posted photos from a surveillance video of a person believed to be involved with the burglary. Anyone who recognizes the person, or who was information regarding the burglaries, should call Det. Jason Dickel at 805-594-8028.
Comments