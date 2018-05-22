SLO burglary suspects arrested; police find 20 laptops — and a stolen puppy

A sharp-eyed officer conducting a traffic stop in Pismo Beach caught two people suspected of committing a string of burglaries in San Luis Obispo, leading to the recovery of more than 20 laptop computers, backpacks and a stolen puppy.
On Monday afternoon, a Pismo Beach police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Veronica Weitz of Oakland, police said. In the passenger seat of the vehicle was 29-year-old Christopher Jones, also of Oakland.
The officer conducting the stop recognized Jones from surveillance photographs that the San Luis Obispo Police Department posted on social media and detained Weitz and Jones.
Officials notified San Luis Obispo police detectives, who responded to Pismo Beach for more investigation. A search of the suspects' vehicle turned up more than 20 laptops, electronic equipment, backpacks and a puppy that had been reported stolen, police said.
Some of the property has been identified as stolen through serial numbers and descriptions of the items provided by victims, police said. Detectives are still trying to identify the owners of the remaining property.
Police said they believe Weitz and Jones were targeting areas near Cal Poly, specifically fraternities, sororities and dormitory housing where doors are usually left unlocked.
Jones was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, misdemeanor receiving known stolen property and a warrant for failing to appear in court, according to jail records. He is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Weitz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.
Police said they believe Weitz and Jones were involved with burglaries in San Luis Obispo in January and March, as well as a rash of seven burglaries in one night over the past weekend.
In the most recent crime spree, the homes were targeted on Foothill Boulevard, Hathway Avenue and California Boulevard, according to Capt. Chris Staley.
Police remind everyone to lock their doors and store valuable property out of sight. Authorities also recommend knowing the serial numbers on your valuable items or marking them for identification in case they get stolen.
"Criminals actively look for crimes of opportunity and take advantage of complacent victims," police said in a news release.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a recent burglary or who can identify any of the stolen property is asked to call Det. Jason Dickel at 805-594-8028.
The stolen puppy was reunited with its family, Chief Deanna Cantrell said on Twitter.
Comments