Atascadero man arrested in connection to attempted sexual assault of Cal Poly student

Police have linked a 39-year-old Atascadero man who was arrested Monday for an alleged stabbing and kidnapping to another crime committed in San Luis Obispo last year.
Officials say Tyrone Anderson had recently been identified through DNA analysis for a sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary that occurred in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 4, 2017.
In that case, Anderson allegedly entered the residence of a 20-year-old female Cal Poly student who was home alone in the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Anderson bound the woman and forced her into a bedroom inside her apartment, officials said. The woman was not injured, and police said the suspect, who was unknown to the woman, left before completing the assault.
Police recently received a DNA match on Anderson from an item of evidence left behind inside the victim's apartment, and detectives have been attempting to locate the suspect since receiving the analysis.
After Anderson was arrested Monday in Atascadero, police obtained a search warrant for his residence, the release said. Several items of evidence were recovered during the search, which police believe tie Anderson to the crime committed Dec. 4, 2017.
Anderson was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including assault with attempt to commit rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping and burglary.
Anderson was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail and his bail has been set at $1.1 million.
Comments