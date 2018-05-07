Atascadero crash led to a fight, stabbing, kidnapping, chase and arrest, police say

An Atascadero man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly stabbing one person, kidnapping another and then fleeing from police, according to the Atascadero Police Department.
At about 8:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Atascadero Avenue and San Gabriel Road in Atascadero on reports of a vehicle crash and people involved in a physical confrontation, according to a news release.
When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered that a man had apparently stabbed one person and kidnapped another before fleeing the area. The person who reported stab wounds did not need medical treatment, police said.
Just about an hour later, officers found the suspect, 39-year-old Tyrone Anderson, in the area of the crash. Anderson fled on foot from officers, police said, but was eventually found and apprehended in the 9100 block of Coromar Court.
During that time, the nearby Santa Rosa Academic Academy was put on lockdown out of "an overabundance of caution," police said.
Police took Anderson to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for minor injuries he suffered "during the incident," police said. It was not immediately clear if Anderson was injured during the confrontation or the pursuit.
The kidnapping victim was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Atascadero police are currently investigating the incident.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Comments