SLO police release photo of 'vehicle of interest' in Kristen Marti death case

San Luis Obispo police have released a photo of the mid-90s, red Chevy S-10 Blazer identified as a vehicle of interest in the Kristen Marti case.

Marti, whose body was discovered in late March in Prefumo Canyon, was last seen Jan. 9 sitting with an adult man in a parked car in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road, police say.

Police initially said the car Marti was last seen in was a maroon sedan, though they said March 29 that information about the sedan had been investigated "and is no longer of interest in this case."

Kristen Marti was last seen on Jan. 9 sitting in a car with a man on Prefumo Canyon Road. Police have identified a body found in Prefumo Canyon last week as hers. Kristen Marti Facebook page

Last week, when the body was discovered, police said they had identified a person of interest, believed to be the last person seen with Marti before her disappearance, but additional information was not released because of the ongoing investigation.

Police also said last week that the case was being investigated as a homicide "based on the circumstances surrounding this investigation."

According to a Facebook profile in her name, Marti attended Morro Bay High School and lived in San Luis Obispo.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.