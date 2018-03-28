New lead released in SLO missing woman case; no ID yet on body found in Prefumo Canyon

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office has so far been unable to identify a body found during a massive search of Prefumo Canyon this weekend in response to the disappearance of Kristen Marti, though authorities say they do have a new lead in the case.

Detectives have identified a mid-1990s, red Chevy S-10 Blazer as a vehicle of interest, according to a news release. They are asking for the public’s help to locate it.

Marti was reported missing Jan. 18 after she failed to make contact with family or friends, police said. They said she was last seen Jan. 9 sitting with an adult man in a parked, maroon-colored sedan in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road.

Initial information about the maroon sedan on Prefumo Canyon Road has been investigated and is no longer of interest in this case, police said.

According to a Facebook profile in her name, from which SLOPD retrieved photos of Marti to distribute, she went to Morro Bay High School and lived in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police detectives, along with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, conducted a large-scale search in Perfumo Canyon on Sunday to try to locate Marti.

Teams discovered what appeared to be a female body during the search, but after an autopsy by the Coroner's Office, identification and cause of death have not yet been determined because of its condition.

No additional information was released pending analysis of forensic evidence.

San Luis Obispo police have identified a person of interest who was believed to be the last person seen with Marti before her disappearance, but his identity was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the Chevy Blazer, especially in the evening hours of Jan. 9 in or around Prefumo Canyon, is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.