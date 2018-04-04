SLO woman who slashed boyfriend's throat on Bishop Peak trail to serve 8 years in prison

A San Luis Obispo woman will spend about eight years in state prison after slashing the throat of a boyfriend with a box cutter at a Bishop Peak trailhead in June 2017.

Erika Christine Deherrera, 40, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a single charge of attempted murder and admitted a criminal sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury on her victim, a 55-year-old Atascadero man, according to court records.

She faced additional felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which were dismissed in exchange for her plea agreement.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office was not immediately available Wednesday for additional information, but a spokesman there said in July that Deherrera faced up to life in prison.

Her attorney, Pierre Blahnik, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but he said in July that the woman was acting in self defense.

On June 18, 2017, deputies were dispatched to the Bishop Peak trailhead on Foothill Boulevard in rural northern San Luis Obispo after receiving several calls reporting a man bleeding from his neck, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time. When they arrived, they found a man with a gash across his neck and as they searched the area for a suspect. They received more calls about a woman seen running away from the crime scene.

Deherrera was arrested without incident after she was found hiding in the bushes near Cerro Romauldo Avenue. She has been in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Deherrera's sentencing is scheduled for May 22 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.