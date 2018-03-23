Paso High School student, friend arrested after posting Snapchat photo with a gun

Paso Robles police on Thursday arrested two teenagers on suspicion of weapons violations after they created a social media post depicting one of them holding a gun.

Officers responded to Paso Robles High School about 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a 16-year-old former student circulating photos of himself holding a pistol and displaying rifles on Snapchat, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Police and school officials determined the Snapchat post didn't pose a threat to the high school.





A 15-year-old student was also found to have been involved in creating the post, and officers attempted to locate the gun depicted by interviewing the teens' family members and searching their homes.

The Snapchat post created by two Paso Robles teenagers appears to depict someone holding a handgun, with another gun shown in the background. Paso Robles Police Department

Police also obtained a warrant to search a home located on the 500 block of Ferro Lane in Paso Robles, but they were unable to locate the guns at any of the houses they searched.

After investigating the post, officers arrested the teens, who were booked into the Juvenile Services Center in Paso Robles on suspicion of possessing firearms as minors.

The incident marks the second time this week Paso Robles police have investigated a gun-related Snapchat post linked to the high school.

On Tuesday, the school and three others in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District were required to shelter in place after police were made aware of a post that mentioned a student hiding guns on campus.

Cmdr. Ty Lewis said police did not order those present on Thursday to shelter in place or lock down the campus because the only link to the school was the involvement of a student and former student.

