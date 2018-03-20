Threat prompts 'shelter in place' at several Paso Robles schools

Several Paso Robles schools are "sheltering in place" on Tuesday after a threat was made to Paso Robles High School, according to a message sent to parents from the school district.

Students and staff at Paso Robles High School, Lewis Middle School, Liberty High School and Independence High School are sheltering in place while police investigate a threat to Paso Robles High School, according to Martha Clayton, a spokeswoman for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. Schools began sheltering in place about noon, Clayton said.

"All students and staff are safe, and classroom instruction is continuing as usual," read the message sent to parents. "Because the campus is secured, no one will be allowed to enter or exit."

Details, such as the nature of the threat, were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.