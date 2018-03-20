A threat made to Paso Robles High School left students and staff sheltering in place on Tuesday while police investigated.
A threat made to Paso Robles High School left students and staff sheltering in place on Tuesday while police investigated. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A threat made to Paso Robles High School left students and staff sheltering in place on Tuesday while police investigated. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

Threat prompts 'shelter in place' at several Paso Robles schools

By Gabby Ferreira And Lindsey Holden

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

lholden@thetribunenews.com

March 20, 2018 12:54 PM

Several Paso Robles schools are "sheltering in place" on Tuesday after a threat was made to Paso Robles High School, according to a message sent to parents from the school district.

Students and staff at Paso Robles High School, Lewis Middle School, Liberty High School and Independence High School are sheltering in place while police investigate a threat to Paso Robles High School, according to Martha Clayton, a spokeswoman for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. Schools began sheltering in place about noon, Clayton said.

"All students and staff are safe, and classroom instruction is continuing as usual," read the message sent to parents. "Because the campus is secured, no one will be allowed to enter or exit."

Details, such as the nature of the threat, were not immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated.

Here are five tips for parents on how to prepare for and respond to school emergencies, from San Luis Obispo County school officials. Kaytlyn LeslieThe Tribune

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  