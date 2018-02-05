‘Hail Hitler,’ swastika scrawled on one of SLO’s CowParade sculptures

Nazi graffiti appeared on one of the colorful cow sculptures that was part of CowParade SLO.

The sculpture, “Moo with a View,” which is perched atop Islay Hill, was vandalized with a swastika and the words “Hail Hitler” written on one of its rear legs.

The Tribune was alerted to the graffiti when a man named Mathieu De Schutter posted a photo of it to Facebook on Jan. 31. De Schutter has not responded to a request for comment.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to CowParade coordinator Tom Halen, the graffiti was removed over the weekend by La Lomita Ranch, which owns the statue. The ranch will finish touching up the paint sometime this week, Halen said.

CowParade SLO ran from Sept. 16, 2016, through April 30, 2017. During that time, 101 colorful cow sculptures popped up throughout San Luis Obispo County, delighting locals and tourists alike. After the exhibit ended, the cows were auctioned off for charity.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:31 Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death Pause 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 0:42 What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 2:23 How to report Social Security fraud 0:51 Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:19 Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:26 Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:41 CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:33 Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CowParade stampedes into San Luis Obispo Crowds of curious art and bovine lovers came out Saturday to the meadow at Madonna Inn to view 101 whimsical cow sculptures at CowParade SLO County. Soon, the cows will be dispersed to various locations around the county and then auctioned off in May. Laura Dickinson The Tribune