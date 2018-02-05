“Moo with a View,” the cow sculpture atop Islay Hill in San Luis Obispo, was defaced with Nazi graffiti last week. The graffiti was removed over the weekend.
Crime

‘Hail Hitler,’ swastika scrawled on one of SLO’s CowParade sculptures

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 05, 2018 11:14 AM

Nazi graffiti appeared on one of the colorful cow sculptures that was part of CowParade SLO.

The sculpture, “Moo with a View,” which is perched atop Islay Hill, was vandalized with a swastika and the words “Hail Hitler” written on one of its rear legs.

The Tribune was alerted to the graffiti when a man named Mathieu De Schutter posted a photo of it to Facebook on Jan. 31. De Schutter has not responded to a request for comment.

According to CowParade coordinator Tom Halen, the graffiti was removed over the weekend by La Lomita Ranch, which owns the statue. The ranch will finish touching up the paint sometime this week, Halen said.

CowParade SLO ran from Sept. 16, 2016, through April 30, 2017. During that time, 101 colorful cow sculptures popped up throughout San Luis Obispo County, delighting locals and tourists alike. After the exhibit ended, the cows were auctioned off for charity.

CowParade stampedes into San Luis Obispo

Crowds of curious art and bovine lovers came out Saturday to the meadow at Madonna Inn to view 101 whimsical cow sculptures at CowParade SLO County. Soon, the cows will be dispersed to various locations around the county and then auctioned off in May.

Laura DickinsonThe Tribune

SLO County's colorful cows go up for auction

Alan Vander Horst, (who along with his wife Rebecca Vander Horst), brought CowParade to SLO County talks about the auction and the charities that will benefit from the sold-out event on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

David MiddlecampThe Tribune

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

