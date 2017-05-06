CowParade SLO marches to an end with evening of bidding

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 It's really windy out there! SLO County hit with gale-force gusts, high surf advisory Pause 3:21 The great chocolate milk debate at San Luis Coastal 0:25 5 things to know about Arroyo Grande's new city manager 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm 0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly 0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math 0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Alan Vander Horst, (who along with his wife Rebecca Vander Horst), brought CowParade to SLO County talks about the auction and the charities that will benefit from the sold-out event on Saturday, May 6, 2017. David Middlecamp The Tribune