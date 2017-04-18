CowParade SLO’s colorful cows are going up for auction. Here are the top 10.

A California-themed cow, two inspired by the works of classic painters and seven others were voted as the top-10 picks in CowParade SLO and will go up for sale in a live auction next month, event organizers announced Monday.
The rest of the 101-member herd, which has delighted San Luis Obispo County for eight months, will also be “put out to pasture” at a silent auction as part of the charity dinner and sale on May 6 at Santa Margarita Ranch’s Ancient Peaks Winery.
Tickets for the dinner and auction start at $99. For more information, visit cowparadeslo.com.
Here they are:
