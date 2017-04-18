Local

April 18, 2017 7:25 PM

CowParade SLO’s colorful cows are going up for auction. Here are the top 10.

By Gabby Ferreira

A California-themed cow, two inspired by the works of classic painters and seven others were voted as the top-10 picks in CowParade SLO and will go up for sale in a live auction next month, event organizers announced Monday.

The rest of the 101-member herd, which has delighted San Luis Obispo County for eight months, will also be “put out to pasture” at a silent auction as part of the charity dinner and sale on May 6 at Santa Margarita Ranch’s Ancient Peaks Winery.

Tickets for the dinner and auction start at $99. For more information, visit cowparadeslo.com.

Here they are:

The Vineyard Diva

vineyard moo
By Mary Clark-Camargo

Media Moo

media moo
By Labri Ferreira

Starry Night Cow

starry night cow
By Larry Kappen

Electric Cream Dream

electric cream dream
By John Cuevas

Picowso

picowso
By Maria Virginia Viera

Wild and Free into the Night

wild and free into the night
By Lin Mercer

Moo-zek

moo-zek
By Judy Maynard

Cow-a-fornia

cow-a-fornia
By Kerry Donlon-Bowen

Jesse/Jane

jesse jane
By Dennis Bredow

See Cow Do

see cow do new 2
By Deprise Brescia

