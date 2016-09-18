Local

Big, bright CowParade will soon be on the move in SLO County

Crowds of curious art and bovine lovers came out Saturday to view 101 whimsical cow sculptures at CowParade SLO County, a public art display with proceeds benefiting local charities.

Artists from around the county painted, decorated or resculpted the life-size cows, which were displayed at a launch event Saturday in the meadow at the Madonna Inn. The cows will be dispersed to various locations around the county for seven months and then auctioned off in May. For more information about the event, visit http://cowparadeslo.com.

» Read more: SLO County welcomes a herd of happy heifers as part of an international moovement

The making of Jerry Scott's cow for CowParade SLO County

Cartoonist Jerry Scott ("Baby Blues," "Zits") is used to sketching out ideas for cartoon strips. But he doesn't typically sketch out ideas for life-sized cow statues. In this video, he shows the process of creating a special cow, sponsored by SLO Brew, fo

Jerry Scott

