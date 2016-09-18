Big, bright CowParade will soon be on the move in SLO County

Crowds of curious art and bovine lovers came out Saturday to view 101 whimsical cow sculptures at CowParade SLO County, a public art display with proceeds benefiting local charities.
Artists from around the county painted, decorated or resculpted the life-size cows, which were displayed at a launch event Saturday in the meadow at the Madonna Inn. The cows will be dispersed to various locations around the county for seven months and then auctioned off in May. For more information about the event, visit http://cowparadeslo.com.
