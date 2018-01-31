Walter Thomas Jr.
Walter Thomas Jr. Paso Robles Police Department
Walter Thomas Jr. Paso Robles Police Department

Crime

Paso Robles police seek help locating suspected human trafficker

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 31, 2018 05:12 PM

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspected human trafficker last seen in the Paso Robles area.

Walter “Shaky” Thomas Jr., 44, of Fresno is wanted in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation by the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Jan. 30, detectives contacted two women suspected as working as prostitutes believed to be trafficking victims of Thomas, who was “acting as their pimp/panderer,” according to police.

Police are withholding further details about the investigation, but are seeking information on Thomas’ whereabouts. He was last seen driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica and may be heading toward Fresno or Clovis. Police say Thomas is currently on probation in Fresno County and is subject to search terms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on Thomas is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Azarvand at 805-227-7424; callers may remain anonymous by dialing 805-549-7867.

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:19

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Human trafficking is a widespread concern that advocates and law enforcement officials say is on the rise throughout Fresno. Three women tell their stories of horror, survival and healing.

Aleksandra Appletonaappleton@fresnobee.com

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

How to report Social Security fraud 2:23

How to report Social Security fraud

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season 0:51

Here's how to keep your packages safe from 'porch pirates' this holiday season

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO 0:19

Woman caught on camera stealing a package in SLO

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande 0:26

Vehicle pursuit on Hwy. 101 through SLO County ends in Arroyo Grande

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

View More Video