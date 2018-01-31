Paso Robles police seek help locating suspected human trafficker

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspected human trafficker last seen in the Paso Robles area.

Walter “Shaky” Thomas Jr., 44, of Fresno is wanted in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation by the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Jan. 30, detectives contacted two women suspected as working as prostitutes believed to be trafficking victims of Thomas, who was “acting as their pimp/panderer,” according to police.

Police are withholding further details about the investigation, but are seeking information on Thomas’ whereabouts. He was last seen driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica and may be heading toward Fresno or Clovis. Police say Thomas is currently on probation in Fresno County and is subject to search terms.

Anyone with information on Thomas is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Azarvand at 805-227-7424; callers may remain anonymous by dialing 805-549-7867.