19-year-old man fatally shot in Santa Maria

A 19-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday, in Santa Maria’s second homicide of 2017.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Lazo Way in northwest Santa Maria, police said.
The victim had been shot while he was near the road, police said.
Efforts to resuscitate him were not successful, police said, adding that they were conducting a homicide investigation.
The victim lived in Santa Maria and his name will not be released until family members are notified, police said.
Anyone with information related to the crime can contact the Watch Commander’s Office at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297.
The city’s first homicide of 2017 occurred Aug. 21 when a man shot his ex-wife, Natalia Morozova, and fled with their young son, prompting an Amber Alert.
Nearly 24 hours later, the man, Konstantin Morozov, was located and fatally shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers after confronting them. The boy was found safe.
