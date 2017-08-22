Report: Missing Santa Maria boy found, possible suspect shot by police in Tarzana

Update, 8:15 p.m.

Daniel Morozov, the 9-year-old Santa Maria boy who was abducted Tuesday, has been safely located, according to the police scanner.

The Amber Alert has been deactivated, the scanner said.

Update, 7:50 p.m.

Authorities said an officer-involved shooting that took place in Tarzana on Tuesday evening was related to an Amber Alert for a missing child who was abducted in Santa Maria, according to a report on ABC7.com in Los Angeles.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 5500 block of Lindley Avenue and involved an armed murder suspect.

The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, the report said. No officers were injured.

Los Angeles police did not release any further information.

Original story

Police were still searching Tuesday night for a missing child who was allegedly abducted from Santa Maria after his mother was shot to death the previous night.

The woman was killed on the 200 block of North College Drive around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Irina Malkmus, a friend of the woman killed, identified her to The Tribune as Natalia Morozova, the child’s mother.

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday for the child, 9-year-old Daniel Morozov, who was described as white with brown eyes and brown hair, 4-foot-5 and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

He’s believed to be with Konstantin Morozov, who is 48 years old, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the alert said.

Two vehicles associated with Morozov have been found by police.

Authorities first recovered a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback Tuesday morning abandoned in Santa Maria. And about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, a black Jeep Cherokee was found in a Santa Barbara neighborhood.

Detectives went door to door in the neighborhood off North La Cumbre Road, and officers blocked off Maricopa Drive between Lee Drive and North La Cumbre Road.

Santa Barbara resident Randy Mantooth said he saw the Jeep parked adjacent to his home about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Mantooth said he saw a man exit the Jeep and get into another vehicle — an older, light-colored sedan.

“I didn’t think much about it till he got into the other car,” Mantooth said, adding that initially he thought it was someone coming home from a bar.

Mantooth, an actor best known for his starring role in the 1970s television series “Emergency!,” said “it was eerie” to discover the Jeep’s connection to the Santa Maria homicide and abduction.

Police are asking people to pay special attention to border crossings and international airports. If you see the vehicle or either person, call 911 and do not approach them, police said.

Monday’s shooting is the first homicide in the city of Santa Maria for 2017. The last homicide was in September 2016. Other homicides in that area this year have occurred outside the city limits and in Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction.