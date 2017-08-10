Suspect wanted in apparent gang shooting at San Miguel house

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge Thursday issued a $960,000 warrant for a man suspected of being involved in a June 5 gang-related shooting in San Miguel.

David-Zosimo Pacheco Carrasco, 25, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, with felony enhancements because the attempted murder was committed with a firearm and Carrasco has prior felony convictions. Both priors listed, which occurred in Monterey County in 2008 and 2013, were gang-related, according to the criminal complaint.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on June 5, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report that shots were fired at a home in the 1700 block of Mission Street in San Miguel. Two adults and three children were in the home at the time. The Gang Task Force was called in to investigate.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Lee Cunningham confirmed Thursday afternoon that the charges were gang-related.