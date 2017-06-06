The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gunshot fired into a San Miguel home Monday, June 5, 2017.
June 06, 2017 5:02 PM

Gunshot fired into San Miguel home under investigation, officials say

By Lucas Clark

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gunshot fired into a San Miguel home Monday night, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla confirmed.

Deputies responded about 9 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Mission Street after receiving a report that gunshots had been fired at the location.

Cipolla said two adults and three children were inside the home, and he was told “they were pretty shaken up” but no one was hurt.

The Gang Task Force was called to assist with the investigation, Cipolla said. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO

