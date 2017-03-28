Crime

March 28, 2017 10:39 AM

2 burglars bust into SLO BevMo, steal alcohol in the middle of the night

By Gabby Ferreira

Police are looking for two people who they believe stole an “unknown quantity” of alcohol from BevMo in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning.

The crime happened about 2:50 a.m. at the BevMo at 1502 Froom Ranch Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found broken glass near the front door and a damaged back door, which had been forced open.

The two people police suspect of burglarizing the business fled south on Los Osos Valley Road in a silver Dodge minivan with paper dealer plates, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department. One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man of large build who is light-skinned, heavy set and has a “scruffy” dark beard.

The suspects’ minivan was caught on surveillance video at a nearby gas station, police said, and a BevMo employee provided a photo from a previous burglary that matched the description of the suspect.

