Los Osos man arrested for child porn could be charged with rape

A Los Osos man already in custody on suspicion of child pornography could now face rape charges, authorities said Friday.
Ian Trent Shaw Anderson, 27, was arrested at his home Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing and sending child pornography, as well as sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson initially was booked into SLO County Jail on suspicion of “using an underage person to manufacture obscene material, possessing material depicting a minor under 14 engaged in sex and harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would recommend additional charges to the District Attorney’s office, including rape by force or fear, and sodomy by force, violence or fear.
Tony Cipolla, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the additional charges were recommended as detectives continued their investigation following Thursday’s arrest.
In addition to the new charges, Anderson’s bail was increased from $50,000 to $500,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anderson remained in custody as of Friday evening.
Authorities also released the names that Anderson has used on social media accounts, in hopes that other victims or witnesses might recognize him and come forward. Those online identities include “Ian Viterelli” and “Iantwostepp,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives from the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement team seized three cellphones, three laptops and one tablet while serving a search warrant at Anderson’s home on the 1900 block of 11th Street in Los Osos, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On one cellphone, investigators reported finding hundreds of images of “pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Local authorities said law enforcement officials in another state tipped them off to the alleged crimes.
Detectives in SLO County received information from officials in Minnesota that Anderson was suspected of exchanging nude photos with two 10-year-old girls living there, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation eventually led detectives to serve the warrant at the Los Osos home Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sheriff’s detectives at 805-781-4500.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments