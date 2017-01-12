Los Osos man had ‘hundreds’ of child porn images on cellphone, authorities say

A Los Osos man has been arrested on suspicion of child pornography after investigators said they found “hundreds” of illegal images on one of his cellphones, authorities said.
Ian Trent Shaw Anderson, 27, was taken into custody Thursday morning after detectives served a search warrant at his home on the 1900 block of 11th Street, according the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson is suspected of possessing and sending child pornography, as well as sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the course of making his own pornographic content, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement team seized three cellphones, three laptops and one tablet from Anderson’s home; on one cellphone, investigators reported finding hundreds of images of “pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts,” according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officials in another state tipped them off to the alleged crimes.
Local investigators received information from an agency in Minnesota that Anderson was suspected of exchanging nude photos with two 10-year-old girls living there, the news release stated.
The investigation eventually led detectives to serve the warrant at the Los Osos home Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anderson remained in SLO County Jail on $50,000 bail as of Thursday evening.
Detectives are looking for any additional victims or witnesses associated with this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4500.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments