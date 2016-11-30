Law enforcement officials respond to shooting in Paso Robles

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help' Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:03 Veteran on getting RV: It was like 'winning the lottery'

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO