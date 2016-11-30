Crime

November 30, 2016 10:36 PM

Law enforcement officials respond to shooting in Paso Robles

By Mark Powell

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement officials have responded to a shooting in Paso Robles.

The shooting occurred sometime after 9 p.m. on the 4100 block of Whispering Oak Way near Highway 46, according to Tony Cipolla, public information officer for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one person has been shot, and detectives are on scene conducting “the early stages of an investigation,” Cipolla said.

Law enforcement officers also are at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where officials believe the suspects may have gone to following the shooting, Cipolla said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

