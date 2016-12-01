At least one arrested, three injured in Paso Robles shooting

At least one arrest has been made in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in rural Paso Robles that sent multiple people to the hospital.
Ron Yukelson, a spokesman for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, confirmed Thursday that Jaquan Jabriel Burns, 23, had been treated at the hospital before being released into the custody of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office arrest logs show Burns was taken into custody early Thursday morning on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Yukelson also said an additional two patients are being treated at the hospital and remain under guard.
Sheriff’s deputies responded about 9 p.m. to multiple reports of gunshots on the 4100 block of Whispering Oak Way, near Jardine Road and Highway 46, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, on Wednesday night.
Deputies found one male shooting victim at the scene. He was taken to Sierra Vista, which has the only trauma center in San Luis Obispo County, for treatment. The extent of his injuries remains unknown.
Two other adult men were believed to have taken themselves to the hospital after the shooting, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Arrest logs show officials took a second man into custody in San Luis Obispo on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after Burns’ arrest: Fred Allen Cooper III, 23. The Sheriff’s Office could not immediately confirm Burns’ or Cooper’s arrests were connected to the shootings.
Cooper was also being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Tribune reporters Mark Powell, Larissa Doust and Lindsey Holden contributed to this story.
