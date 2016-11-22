Police search for suspects after Paso Robles doughnut shop robbed at gunpoint

Law enforcement agencies in San Luis Obispo County were on the lookout for two people suspected of robbing a Paso Robles doughnut shop at gunpoint early Tuesday evening.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspects were Ian Robbins, 42, and Victoria Trujillo, 46.
The two are suspected of robbing DK’s Donuts at 1740 Spring Street in Paso Robles about 5:15 p.m.
Sheriff’s Sgt. David Nottenkamper said the Paso Robles Police Department issued a “be on the lookout” notice for Robbins and Trujillo following the robbery.
At 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff’s Sgt. David Nottenkamper said deputies were actively searching for the suspects. He said the Paso Robles Police Department planned to release photos of the suspect at a later time.
A Paso Robles police dispatcher told The Tribune the department would send out a news release Wednesday morning.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
