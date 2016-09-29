Suspect in Pismo Beach stabbing is 17, police say

Pismo Beach police have determined that the suspect in an alleged stabbing and carjacking of a 36-year-old in a parking lot on Saturday is 17 years old, a department spokesman said Thursday.
Due to his age, police are not releasing the alleged attacker’s name. He has been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall, Pismo Beach Cmdr. Tom Portz said.
The victimremains in a local hospital with stab wounds to his upper body but is “improving steadily,” Portz added.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Five Cities Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and found a man collapsed and bleeding in front of the Starbucks, where he was receiving aid from store employees.
The altercation began inside the victim’s Ford F-150 truck, Portz said, which the victim drove into a nearby light pole before getting out of the vehicle and collapsing in front of the Starbucks. The suspect then allegedly drove off in the vehicle before being arrested in Pismo Beach later that night.
Portz said the suspect did not initially cooperate with investigators and would not tell them his true name and age. He said the department’s investigation into the incident remained ongoing Thursday.
