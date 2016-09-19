Santa Maria man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Hwy. 101

A Santa Maria man has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 101 last week in Arroyo Grande.
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release that William Riley Mobley, 33, faces felony charges of DUI causing injury or death; driving with a blood alcohol level above .08 causing injury or death; and hit and run with injury or death.
Authorities say Mobley was drunk when his pick-up slammed into two cars parked on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 south of El Campo Road early Thursday morning.
Richard Stabile, 68, of Santa Maria was sitting in one of the vehicles waiting for a tow truck, authorities said.
Stabile was killed in the collision.
After hitting both cars, Mobley then continued southbound along the highway before exiting at Los Berros Road north of Nipomo, according to the CHP.
The CHP said Mobley was later found and arrested.
Mobley is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in San Luis Obispo Suprerior Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
The district attorney’s office says Mobley faces up to 8 years in state prison if convicted.
Mobley remained in custody as of Monday night.
