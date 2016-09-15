Santa Maria man killed in alleged hit-and-run on Hwy. 101

A 68-year-old Santa Maria man sitting in his car waiting for a tow truck on Highway 101 was killed early Thursday morning when he was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver who then fled the scene.
According to the CHP, the man was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes just south of El Campo Road sometime around 2:20 a.m. Another driver was also parked on the shoulder behind the man. Both were seated in their vehicles waiting for the tow truck.
A third car hit both parked vehicles, the CHP said, and then continued southbound along the highway before exiting at Los Berros Road north of Nipomo.
The driver was later apprehended and identified as William R. Mobley, 33, of Santa Maria. Mobley was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in an injury or death.
As of Thursday afternoon, Mobley was still in custody, with bail set at $100,000.
