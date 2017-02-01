Casale returns as offensive coordinator

Charlie Casale, who is in the Mount Whitney High School Hall of Fame (after leading the Visalia team to a 143-69-2 record over 20 years), and who led the Coast Union football team to an 11-2 record and a CIF Division 5A championship game in 2013, his only stint as Broncos’ head coach, is joining new head coach Ron Garcia as offensive coordinator for 2017.
When Casale took over the team as the head coach in 2013, he had been an offensive coordinator for several of the previous years.
“I had coached those kids for two years. They knew the system, we had good parent support and I didn’t want to leave them like that,” he said. “It was a great group of kids and they knew the system.”
That Bronco team won CIF playoff games against Laguna Blanca and Lucerne Valley, but lost the championship game at Faith Baptist.
Three seasons later, Coast Union is coming off two underachieving years, and the district has brought in social studies teacher (and former coach) Garcia to head the football team and serve as athletic director. Garcia asked Casale to join the team as offensive coordinator.
I keep up with the game. I always am ready. I enjoy the strategy — that’s what keeps me going.
Charlie Casale, Coast Union offensive coordinator
Casale is known for high-energy practice sessions.
“I enjoy practices,” he said in a West Village interview Tuesday, Jan. 31. “The game is for the kids. I enjoy practices. You’ll see kids moving all the time. At game time, it’s like a video game for me.
“We’ve already done all our work. I stand on the sidelines, I make adjustments, sure, but we’ve done all our work in practice.”
His confidence is bolstered because Garcia “is really good with the line. He’s a great coach. We’ll work well together.”
As to why he returned to a coaching position with Coast Union, Casale said, “I keep up with the game. I always am ready. I enjoy the strategy — that’s what keeps me going.”
What also keeps him going is teaching young men the fundamentals of football, and watching them perform. “We’re going to play some tougher teams at the beginning the season next fall,” he said. “We’re going to take it to another level.”
