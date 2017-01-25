Ron Garcia named Coast Union football coach, athletic director

Former Coast Union football mentor Ron Garcia, who led the team to a 3-7 record in 2010, will replace Thom Holt as head coach for 2017. Garcia, who will continue as a full-time social studies teacher, will also handle the duties of athletic director, a position Holt holds through this school year.
In announcing this personnel decision, Coast Unified Superintendent Victoria Schumacher said that in addition to the year he headed the football program, Garcia has previously coached track and field and tennis.
Garcia offered this statement: “I look forward to the opportunity to teach our football players the fundamentals of the game, which will hopefully lead to enjoyable and successful experiences.”
Holt led the team to a 3-6 record in 2015 (3-1 in the Coast Valley League), and a 2-6 record in 2016 (2-2 in the CVL).
