Holt asked to step down as football coach, athletic director at Coast Union

0:07 Timelapse video: Watch Cal Poly students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float Pause

0:37 Cal Poly's 2017 Rose Parade float: 'A New Leaf'

0:29 Workers replace bell tower on 115-year-old schoolhouse in Arroyo Grande

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'