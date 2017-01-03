Holt asked to step down as football coach, athletic director at Coast Union

Thom Holt, in his second year of serving as athletic director and head football coach at Coast Union, has announced that he will not be asked by the Coast Unified School District to return in either capacity next school year.
Holt will serve as athletic director for the remainder of this school year.
In his email announcement to high school staff, teachers, players and the media, Holt said that when he was given the AD position, he had “a very short time frame to learn, and I was unable to do the job at a high level.”
He thanked several people for their help, “to make this stressful job more enjoyable. I am deeply sorry if I let anyone down.”
District Superintendent Vicki Schumacher said she and her Coast Union principal, Scott Ferguson, decided to “go in a different direction in terms of refining our program.”
“Our high school principal brings a lot of strength to our athletics, so we’re looking at best practices and want to refine our program in that direction,” Schumacher said in a phone interview Tuesday Jan. 3.
Our high school principal brings a lot of strength to our athletics, so we’re looking at best practices and want to refine our program in that direction.
Vicki Schumacher, Coast Unified superintendent
The superintendent said the search for a new athletic director will begin “very shortly,” but the two positions will not be filled “concurrently.” That will give the new athletic director an opportunity to make decisions vis-à-vis the new football coach.
After he is no longer the athletic director, Holt will continue to serve as a teacher for physical education, weight lifting and social studies at Coast Union.
“We really value the contribution he has made as athletic director and coach,” Schumacher said.
Kate Magnuson has seen two of her children (Ellie and Grant) graduate after outstanding academic and athletic high school experiences at Coast Union, and has a third child, Spencer, a freshman, who plays football and baseball.
“I am very excited about the prospect of a new season with some new direction from new coaches,” she said. “I don’t want to be too negative about the past program, but I did really like assistant coach Marty Maples.
“I hope the district would incorporate him back into the program — he was amazing! A lot of the freshmen are eager to learn and play. They just need the fundamentals to carry them through the next three years,” Magnuson added.
John FitzRandolph: johnfitz44@gmail.com
Comments