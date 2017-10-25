Zombie flash mob to thrill Cambria again this weekend

It’s that time of year again, when zombies take to the streets of Cambria. In this case, they’re zombies participating in the “Thriller” Flash Mob, which has become an annual tradition over the past few years.
Deanna Voelker and Dancers By the Sea coordinates the event, to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which will take place at four locations this weekend. Voelker said about 25 dancers will participate in the event, in its fifth year.
Friday’s dances (Oct. 27) are set for 4 p.m. at the Farmers Market in the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St., and 40 minutes later will be doing a “zombie shuffle” from Mimosa’s (next to 927 Beer) to Moonstone Cellars, 812 Cornwall St.
On Saturday, the dancers will be at 1:30 Center Street and Burton Drive, then at 2:10 p.m. at Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road.
