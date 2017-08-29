Mimosas headline new Cambria Main Street eatery

The menu and vibe at a prominent Cambria restaurant location are changing, because a new partnership has taken over the business operation of the building at 841 Main St. in West Village, which used to house the Route 1 California Grill barbecue restaurant.
The atmosphere at the new Cambria Mimosas Steak & Seafood will be casual, comfortable and slightly country, according to active partners Miguel Sandoval and Fidel Figueroa. They’re joined by silent partners Wiley Ramey and Porfirio Martinez.
The eatery building has been owned by the Molinari family since 1981, when Mike Molnar Sr. and Eleanore Biaggini Molnar built the Pine Tree restaurant. It was closed for a time, remodeled and family members reopened it in 2015 as Route 1 California Grill. It has been closed for about a month.
The new Cambria Mimosas menu includes such country favorites as biscuits and gravy for breakfast. At lunch, offerings run the gamut from sandwiches and burgers to a variety of seafood and chips baskets, with an average price point “in the teens,” the partners said. They plan to offer $9.95 specials frequently. The menu includes vegetarian and gluten-free options, with the latter especially prevalent in the dessert category.
At first, the restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the plan being to add dinner service very soon, according to Sandoval and Figueroa, who are cousins. At that point, they expect to be open until 8:30 or 9 p.m. daily, with 14 or more employees, some of whom will work part time.
Cambria Mimosas will serve eight to 10 flavors of the eponymous beverage, in oversized glasses that hold “one bottle per glass,” Figueroa said in an Aug. 15 interview. A non-alcoholic version will also be available.
The partners also operate and manage San Simeon Beach Bar & Grill and San Simeon Lodge, 9520 Castillo Drive in San Simeon (with a combined staff of about 43 employees), and La Terraza, 1316 Tamsen Drive in Cambria (where Luis Plasencia is the manager and about a dozen people work). Ramey is their partner in all those operations.
The partnership is just one of several multi-unit North Coast restaurant enterprises. Among them are:
▪ Mauricio and Sarah Lopez’s four eateries — Black Cat, Caren’s Corner, Centrally Grown and, with Alex de Alba, Cambria Pub.
▪ Miguel and Theresa de Alba have three restaurants — Manta Rey, Sunset Grill and Las Cambritas.
▪ Miguel and Lupe Viveros own the French Corner and Sandy’s Deli.
▪ Bonifacio “Boni” and Lupita Viveros have the Boni’s Tacos walk-ups in the Village Lane “Tin Village” area and at their taco truck that sets up on weekends at the intersection of Burton Drive and Main Street.
