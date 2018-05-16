Watch this SLO family's emotional feature on 'The View' — and surprise visit from Kobe Bryant

Former NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant surprised a San Luis Obispo family during their segment on ABC's "The View" on Wednesday morning.
The Thompson family, which has been raising money for SLO County children with illnesses and disabilities, was featured on the morning talk show in New York City to share the story of their fundraiser for Jack's Helping Hand.
Bryson Thompson, 6, has epilepsy, and Jack's Helping Hand, a nonprofit organization, helped provide the family with a protective helmet for when Bryson has seizures.
Bryon and his older brother, Brock, recorded a video asking professional athletes to autograph jerseys, helmets and other memorabilia, which will be auctioned off online, with all of the proceeds benefiting Jack's Helping Hand.
"The View" helped collect additional autographed jerseys from several professional athletes for the brothers' fundraiser — but the big surprise came when Bryant walked on set.
Bryson began jumping with excitement, and 8-year-old Brock was overwhelmed with emotion as they hugged Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.
"It's our responsibility as people to help one another," Bryant said. "It's as simple as that."
Karen Borges, who serves as executive director of Jack's Helping Hand, traveled with the Thompson family to New York and said it "was a surreal day that none of us will ever forget."
"What I am most thrilled about is how many more families we will be able to help because of this exposure," Borges said. "We are so grateful to the Thompson family, 'The View,' everyone who donated items and everyone who will bid on items in the auction. This money will help children who need medical treatment and equipment."
The auction went live Wednesday at helmets4helmets.org. For more information about Jack's Helping Hand, visit jackshelpinghand.org.
