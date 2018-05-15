Fundraising SLO County family to appear on ABC's 'The View'

A San Luis Obispo County family that is raising money for local children with illnesses and disabilities will appear on ABC's "The View" on Wednesday morning.
Brothers Bryson and Brock Thompson of San Luis Obispo have been collecting signed football helmets and other memorabilia to be auctioned off this summer in an effort to help raise money for nonprofit organization Jack's Helping Hand, which helps kids who have cancer, illness, special needs and disabilities.
Jack's Helping Hand assisted the Thompson family in getting an epilepsy helmet for Brock, who has dealt with seizures since he was 4 years old.
The Thompsons' insurance company deemed Brock's helmet medically unnecessary, despite once suffering 100 grand mal seizures in a 12-hour period, according to his mother, Sarah Thompson.
The brothers' fundraising effort has helped them land autographed helmets from current and former NFL standouts Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Bo Jackson, Joe Namath and many others.
The family has set up a Helmets4Helmets website so people around the country can bid on items.
The family reportedly will tell their story to a national audience when they appear on "The View" at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
