Fundraising SLO County family to appear on ABC's 'The View'

Brothers Bryson, 6, and Brock, 8, asked NFL players to send in autographed helmets, which will be auctioned off in July 2018 at the Jack's Helping Hand Annual BBQ. Money will go to local families whose children have medical needs. Courtesy of Jack's Helping Hand

