Measles case confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

An adult resident of San Luis Obispo County has been diagnosed with the measles, according to the county Public Health Department.
The adult, who had not been vaccinated, was exposed to the virus while traveling out of state, the department said in a news release Saturday. The last reported case of measles in San Luis Obispo County was diagnosed in January 2017.
The adult is cooperating with the Public Health Department's investigation "and its work to ensure the virus does not spread to more people," the release said.
"Measles is a disease we take very seriously," said Penny Borenstein, who serves as health officer for the county. "We are fortunate today to have a vaccine that offers very good protection against this illness. If you aren't sure that you and your family have been vaccinated against measles, talk to your doctor and make sure you get vaccinated. It's the best way to stay safe."
Measles can spread through the air from person to person through coughing or sneezing, the department said. Though measles is not common in the United States, largely because of childhood vaccines, some cases do still occur.
Measles typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, according to the department.
Two or three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth. Then a rash of tiny red spots appears on the skin, first on the face and then on the rest of the body, according to the health department.
People with measles are usually contagious for about nine days, including the four days before their rash starts, the day of rash onset and four days after.
Those who believe that are experiencing symptoms of measles should contact their regular health care provider. The measles vaccine is a series of two shots and provides good protection against the virus, the department said.
For more information about the measles, visit cdc.gov/measles or contact the Public Health Department at 805-781-5500.
