SLO County confirms measles case

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point