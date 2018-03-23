Large-scale search planned for SLO woman missing for more than 2 months, police say

San Luis Obispo police on Sunday will be conducting a large-scale search in the Prefumo Canyon area for any sign of a woman who has been missing since January.

The last time anyone said they saw Kristen Marti, 26, was Jan. 9, when she was spotted "in a parked maroon colored sedan, with an unknown adult aged male" in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Marti was reported missing Jan. 18, after she failed to make contact with family or friends, "which is unlike her," according to the statement.

"The investigation into the disappearance of Kristen Marti has led investigators to several locations in the county where they believe evidence of her disappearance will be recovered," according to the police statement.

One of those areas is Prefumo Canyon, where police will be partnering with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team as well as K-9 search teams and other agencies "to locate Kristen as well as any evidence that might help investigators determine what happened to her on Jan. 9, 2018."

Police urge drivers in the Prefumo Canyon area Sunday to use caution, "as quick turns in the road will make for dangerous conditions for the search teams who are on foot as well as their K-9 partners."

Marti is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. According to a Facebook profile in her name, from which SLOPD retrieved photos of Marti to distrubute, she went to Morro Bay High School and lived in San Luis Obispo. Police said Marti is known to "(frequent) hotels in the San Luis Obispo County area."

Anyone with knowledge of Marti's whereabouts is encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312.