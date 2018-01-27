She’s been missing since Jan. 9. SLO police need your help to find her

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Jan. 9.
Kristen Marti was last seen sitting with an unknown adult man in a parked, maroon-colored sedan in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road. Police, who took a missing person report on Marti on Jan. 18, said she “frequents hotels in the San Luis Obispo County area” but has not been in contact with family or friends since Jan. 9, “which is unlike her.”
Anyone with knowledge of Marti’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments