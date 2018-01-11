Diablo Canyon will close in 2025 — without SLO County’s $85 million settlement

In a landmark decision, the California Public Utilities Commission has decided PG&E can close Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in 2025 — and San Luis Obispo County still won’t get its much-desired $85 million mitigation settlement to support the community through the shutdown.

PG&E will get more than expected for its employee retention and retraining program, however.

The commission unanimously voted to approve the application Thursday, saying the utility company presented a reasonable pathway toward a more energy-efficient future.

“With this timing in mind, and this decision today, we chart a new energy future,” Commissioner Michael Picker said. “We agree the time has come.”

PG&E announced in June 2016 that it planned to close the state’s only remaining nuclear power plant by 2025 as part of a joint agreement with labor and environmental organizations.

The company agreed to increase investment in energy efficiency, renewable power and electricity storage to offset the power that will no longer be produced by the nuclear plant.

Commissioner Liane M. Randolph applauded the decision, saying it was a step forward for the state.

“It moves California away from the era of nuclear power and toward the era of zero-carbon renewable energy,” she said. “I will be voting in favor.”

PG&E spokesman Blair Jones said the decision “represented a significant milestone in the planning to meet California’s ambitious clean energy vision.”

“We appreciate the CPUC’s thoughtful consideration of this complex issue and its approval of certain elements,” he said. “While we are disappointed that they did not approve the full employee retention program, as well as the community impact mitigation and energy efficiency programs, we are appreciative that the CPUC took the positive step to increase the amount of funding for employee retention beyond their original proposed decision.”

Jones added that the company will be meeting with labor, community and environmental groups in the coming days to discuss “next steps and the path forward.”

Settlement package

Despite some protest from local groups and agencies, the commission decided to uphold the recommendation of administrative Judge Peter Allen in November to not approve the settlement portion of PG&E’s application.

The commissioners all expressed sympathy for the local agencies who petitioned for a community impact program, but stressed that they felt the money for the program would be better sought through state legislation, and not from ratepayers.

“In the absence of legislation authorization, the community impact program is not approved,” Picker said.

In 2016, PG&E agreed to pay local cities, San Luis Coastal Unified School District and San Luis Obispo County an $85 million settlement package to support those agencies after the plant’s closure.

Of that, $75 million was expected to go to offset property tax losses by the school district, county and 69 other special districts, and $10 million would go for economic development efforts in the county and cities. The company also agreed to pay between $37.5 million and $62.5 million toward local emergency planning efforts until all spent fuel is in dry cask storage and the two nuclear reactors are fully decommissioned.

Allen, who over the past year heard testimony and received public comment on the proposal, said ratepayers should not be expected to foot the bill.

Allen said the commission would approve ratepayer funding for the community mitigation program if legislation required it to do so; PG&E could also choose to use shareholder funds to pay for the program.

Senator Bill Monning (D-Carmel) said Thursday he was “deeply disappointed” by the commission’s decision to not approved the settlement, and promised to pursue legislation that would help assist the community.

“San Luis Obispo County agreed to house the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, which provides power to more than 3 million people and benefits Californians despite the negative repercussions,” Monning said. “The county and its residents deserve to be compensated for the impacts they will incur when the plant shuts down.”

Employee retention and retraining

In his proposed decision, Allen recommended chopping funding for PG&E’s proposed employee retention and retraining program almost in half to about $160 million.

The commission on Thursday approved a modified plan that would give the company slightly more: more than $11 million for retraining of employees and $211.3 million for employee retention.

“Given the long transition time we have here ... (and) the severance package and increased amount allocated toward worker retention, I believe it is a reasonable and prudent package we are approving,” Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen said.