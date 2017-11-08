Loss of $85M in Diablo deal would be ‘painful,’ ‘troubling’ for SLO County, officials say

Officials said they were disappointed Wednesday by news that San Luis Obispo County cities and government agencies might not receive $85 million in economic support once Diablo Canyon closes. Here are some of the reactions to California Public Utilities Commission administrative judge Peter Allen’s recommendation that the commission not approve the settlement portion of PG&E’s closure application, saying ratepayers should not be expected to foot the bill.

▪ Third District county Supervisor Adam Hill said the Board of Supervisors will likely begin discussing its options next week, noting the possibility of approaching the Legislature for the money.

“It’s very disappointing, but I don’t think we are out of possibilities here,” he said. “I think we still have some very important arguments to make.”

If that is unsuccessful, Hill said he didn’t think the loss of the mitigation money would devastate the community, “but it is going to be painful.”

▪ Eric Prater, superintendent of the San Luis Coastal Unified School District — which was expected to be the most impacted by the loss of property taxes from Diablo’s closure — wrote in a blog post Wednesday that the district would “explore all potential legal and political options at our disposal.”

“Regardless of how this ultimately plays out with the CPUC, I am confident we will survive this ordeal by working together,” he wrote. “We will continue to make the best decisions for our district and the students we serve.”

▪ Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal, who represents the 24th Congressional District including San Luis Obispo County, called the recommendation “disheartening.”

“However, I expect the commission to fully weigh how their forthcoming decision will impact the Central Coast, as well as consider how our community has provided a steady, reliable source of energy in the state of California for decades,” he said in a statement. “I will continue to partner with the community in order achieve the goals of the joint agreement and to keep our local economy thriving as the Diablo Canyon decommissioning moves forward.”

▪ State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham said he was concerned about the loss of $85 million in community impact funds, as well as the reduction in funds for employee retention and retraining.

“I’m going to be proposing some remedy or maybe a number of remedies,” Cunningham said.

If it turns out that passing those costs on to ratepayers is not authorized by law — which is what the administrative law judge concluded — Cunningham said he’d be willing to take that up in the Legislature.

“If that’s the case and that’s something that could be authorized with specific legislation, we could pursue that,” he said.

▪ State Sen. Bill Monning said he would “work with all stakeholders to assess the implications of the proposed decision.”

“It is troubling to learn that Judge Allen’s ruling does not recommend $85 million be allocated to the Community Impacts Mitigation Program,” he said. “The economy of the greater San Luis Obispo region will be dramatically impacted by the decommissioning of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, and I will continue to review the decision and the impacts associated with it, understanding that the full California Public Utilities Commission will hear this issue.”

▪ Rochelle Becker of the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility said she is pleased with one aspect of the decision: The judge recommended reducing the amount ratepayers will have to pay for PG&E’s relicensing efforts.

The utility had requested reimbursement of $53 million for relicensing efforts completed before it decided to shutter the plant. The judge recommended reducing that amount to $18 million.

“We feel very good about prevailing on license renewal,” Becker said.